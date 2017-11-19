A woman was killed in an apartment early Sunday in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood, and a man has been taken into custody, police said.

“A weapons call” brought officers to the residence in the 900 block of St. Paul Avenue at about 2 a.m., read a police statement released late Sunday morning.

Officers encountered a man at the door before entering the apartment, “where they discovered a female suffering from obvious injuries,” the statement continued.

Fire Department paramedics declared the woman dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to say how the woman was killed.

Police said they believe the man who was apprehended is the lone suspect in what is the city’s 21st homicide this year.

The woman and the man were “known to each other,” the police statement noted. Police have not revealed either person’s identity or addressed the circumstances leading up to the killing.

Investigators remained on the scene late Sunday morning collecting evidence and interviewing possible witnesses.