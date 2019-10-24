WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina police chief is apologizing after officers carried a stuffed black dreadlock-wearing monkey in the back seat of their police cruiser.
Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said Wednesday that the stuffed animal was removed from the patrol car after a woman who posted a video of it on Facebook called it the most racist thing she'd ever seen.
Police said the toy was used to calm children who have been traumatized by anything from a fire to an act of violence.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports the chief said she understands why people were offended. Thompson said steps are being taken to make sure nothing like that happens again.
