BURLINGTON, Iowa — Authorities have released the name of a man who was stabbed to death at a Burlington home.
Officers sent to the scene Thursday night found the wounded man. He was pronounced dead later at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.
Police identified him Monday as 28-year-old Kelvin Norwood, who lived in Minneapolis.
Authorities have not reported the filing of charges against anyone.
