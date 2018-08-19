CHASKA, Minn. — Police have recovered an 11-week-old puppy stolen from a car in Chaska.
The Chaska Police Department said in a Facebook post on Sunday that the dog named Goldy has been recovered.
Police say a suspect has been identified, and the investigation is still active.
A woman was suspected of stealing the puppy from a car parked outside a Goodwill store in Chaska on Friday afternoon.
Goldy's owner described the dog as a mini Labradoodle. The Star Tribune reports the family was offering a $500 reward for the puppy's safe return.
