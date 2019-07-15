ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says an Alabama rapper accused of throwing $250,000 dollars' worth of methamphetamine off an apartment balcony during a raid has been arrested.

News outlets report drug and gang investigators arrested 37-year-old Kelvin James Dark, who goes by the monikers "K Digga" and "Mr. Alabama." A GBI release say s officers were searching an Atlanta home Wednesday while investigating a ring smuggling contraband on domestic and international flights.

That's when they say Dark threw the drugs out of the high-rise window. Atlanta police later found the 5 kilograms of meth on a nearby street.

Dark was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

GBI agents also recovered two semi-automatic rifles, a handgun, more than 13 pounds (5.9 kilograms) of marijuana and cash.