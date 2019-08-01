MILWAUKEE — A police pursuit has ended with a deadly crash in Milwaukee.
Authorities say a 19-year-old man was killed about 1 a.m. Thursday when a driver being chased by police ran a flashing red light and struck the victim's vehicle.
Police say they were pursuing the man because he was driving recklessly in a stolen vehicle. The fatal crash follows a police pursuit Tuesday night that left six people injured, including two young boys and a police officer.
