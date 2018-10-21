RADCLIFF, Ky. — Kentucky State Police say two teenagers have been killed when a pursuit ended with a suspect's vehicle striking a car.
State Police spokesman Trooper Scott Sharp says in a news release several police departments were pursuing the pickup on Saturday night when it struck the car at a U.S. 31 intersection south of Radcliff.
The statement says the car's driver, 18-year-old Jacob Barber of Elizabethtown, and a 17-year-old passenger were killed.
Sharp says the pickup's driver, 36-year-old Shawn Welsh of Fairmont, West Virginia, was treated at a hospital before being released into custody of the Meade County Sheriff's Office. It wasn't immediately clear if he faced charges. The sheriff's office was closed Sunday.
His passenger, 36-year-old Laura Neville of Morgantown, West Virginia, was charged by state police with possession of methamphetamine and on a fugitive warrant.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.