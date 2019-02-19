FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo man is accused of stealing a vehicle, damaging a police squad car and leading officers on a pursuit.
Moorhead, Minnesota police spotted the stolen vehicle about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and pulled behind it in a driveway. Authorities say the driver put it in reverse, rammed into the squad car and took off. Police pursued the suspect into Fargo on Interstate 94 and then terminated the chase.
KFGO reports about an hour later, the stolen vehicle was spotted again and continued to flee from Fargo police until it got stuck in a snowbank.
The driver and a passenger were taken into custody.
