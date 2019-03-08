MIDDLETON, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire say a 4-month-old puppy was stabbed during a break-in at a home.
WMUR-TV reports police said no one was home during the burglary on Thursday in Middleton. When the residents came home, they found the puppy, named Jax, with stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.
Police said Jax was taken to an emergency veterinarian in Portsmouth, where he will have X-rays to determine if he needs surgery.
They are still investigating.
