– Government officials in Hong Kong were bracing for a showdown as protesters and police continued to face off into the early morning hours outside the semiautonomous Chinese territory's legislature ahead of Wednesday's debate over changes allowing extradition to the Chinese mainland.

Opponents of legislation that would allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China started gathering outside the Legislative Council on Tuesday night, with further demonstrations and labor strikes expected.

Several hundred mostly young people surrounded the building that houses the legislature early Wednesday. The demonstrators hope to block or delay passage of the amendments to two extradition laws which they say endanger the territory's judicial independence and Western-style freedoms.

The government plans to present the amendments to the legislature on Wednesday, despite a weekend protest by hundreds of thousands of people that was the territory's largest political demonstration in more than a decade.

The legislation has become a lightning rod for concerns about Beijing's increasing control over the former British colony, which had been promised it would retain its own legal and social institutions for 50 years after its return to Chinese rule in 1997.

"We're young but we know that if we don't stand up for our rights, we might lose them," said an 18-year-old protester who gave her first name, Jacky.

Jimmy Sham, convener of the Civil Human Rights Front that organized Sunday's protest, said his group is prepared to keep fighting.

"We will use our people to surround the Legislative Council, starting from tomorrow," Sham said Tuesday.