LAS VEGAS — Police in Las Vegas promised to release dispatch logs and additional officer reports on Wednesday, providing more witness accounts of the chaos, carnage and compassion during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The scheduled release of documents follows a court order in a public records lawsuit by The Associated Press and other media organizations seeking information about the Oct. 1 shooting.

The key unanswered question remains a motive for the gunman's rampage that killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.

Police and the FBI have said they don't have a motive for the attack, and that the investigation is ongoing.

They have said they believe Stephen Paddock, 64, a retired accountant, millionaire real estate investor and high-stakes gambler, acted alone and the attack had no link to international terrorism.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has said police compiled thousands of documents and amassed hundreds of hours of video, including witness cellphone recordings and police body camera footage.

The department has been releasing records in waves, with names and identifying characteristics of witnesses blacked out. It has not provided all the materials it collected.

Last week, some 1,200 pages of reports yielded reports from two people who said a person they believed to be the gunman ranted in the days prior the attack about the federal government and gun control.

Footage from two officers' body cameras released May 2 showed police blasting through the door of the Mandalay Bay hotel suite where Paddock is seen dead amid a cache of assault-style weapons.

Authorities say Paddock broke windows on the 32nd floor of the high-rise hotel and fired for about 10 minutes into a concert crowd of 22,000 people at an open-air venue on the Las Vegas Strip.

Media outlets sued to obtain videos, 911 recordings, evidence logs and interview reports to shed light on the response by public agencies, emergency workers and hotel officials during and after the shooting.