WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Authorities have charged the husband of one of the victims with the slayings of four family members in an Ohio suburban community.
West Chester Township police said Tuesday that 36-year-old Gurpreet Singh has been arrested. He had called 911 on April 28 to say he found the four "on the ground and bleeding."
A coroner said a man and three women died from gunshot wounds to the head.
Members of a nearby Sikh temple said the four had worshipped there.
Such violent crime is rare in the township of some 62,000 people, roughly 20 miles (30 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
NTSB: Crew spoke of engine trouble before deadly Texas crash
Seconds before a small plane crashed at a suburban Dallas airport, killing all 10 people on board, the crew commented on a problem with the left engine, federal officials said Tuesday.
Nation
Police charge relative with quadruple family slayings
Authorities have charged the husband of one of the victims with the slayings of four family members in an Ohio suburban community.
National
Government photos show detained migrants pleading for help
In one photo, one of 88 men in a cell meant for 41 presses a piece of cardboard against the window, with the word "help." In another, a man lowers his head and clasps his hands as if in prayer. And in a third, a woman wearing a surgical mask presses both of her hands against the glass.
Business
Lawsuit blames scenic rail company for Colorado wildfire
A company that operates a historic railroad that carries tourists through southwestern Colorado's mountains and forests was accused Tuesday in a lawsuit of causing one of the largest wildfires in state history.
National
Lawyers ask judge to order white nationalist to stop threats
Attorneys who filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in connection with a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, asked a judge Tuesday to order one of the men who participated in the violence to stop making "unlawful threats" against the plaintiffs and their lead attorney.