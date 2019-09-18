GREENSBURG, Pa. — Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez was being held Wednesday in a Pennsylvania jail on multiple felony charges after telling investigators he attempted to have sex with an underage girl during a meeting at her house in 2017.

Vázquez is charged with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person under 16 years old.

The charges are related to Vázquez's alleged encounters with a girl starting in 2017, when she was 13. Vázquez was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Westmoreland County, though it was uncertain whether he would attend the hearing in person or do it via video from the Allegheny County Jail. Vázquez has been in the jail since surrendering to authorities Tuesday on a felony warrant issued in Florida stemming from illicit electronic communication with the same girl.

Vázquez began talking to the girl on social media in 2017 before driving to her house in Westmoreland County, outside Pittsburgh, a state police trooper wrote in court papers.

In an interview with troopers last month, she said she got in Vázquez's car, he removed her pants and tried to have sex with her, the trooper wrote. On Tuesday, troopers interviewed Vázquez at his residence and wrote that he admitted to driving to the girl's house and trying to have sex with her. Troopers also said Vázquez admitted receiving explicit photos of the girl by cellphone and texting her explicit messages as recently as July.

Pennsylvania authorities began investigating the 28-year-old Vázquez in August after being contacted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The victim's mother contacted Florida officials after learning of an alleged sexual relationship between Vázquez and a teenage girl living in Lee County, Florida.

The arrest warrant from Florida accuses Vázquez of one count of computer pornography/solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors. Pennsylvania officials do not plan to pursue extradition until their investigation is completed.

Vázquez was denied bond during a hearing Tuesday on the Florida charges, with the judge saying the Venezuelan-born Vázquez was a flight risk.

Major League Baseball placed Vázquez on administrative leave under its agreement with the players' association on handling domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. Administrative leave is not considered discipline. Vázquez goes on the restricted list and continues to receive his $4 million salary but is ineligible to play.