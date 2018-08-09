PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people dead and four others injured.
Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say a minivan stopped and fired at a crowd of people standing on a corner.
Police Commissioner Richard Ross says a man and a woman, both in their 30s, were killed. Ross says the other victims range in age from 27 to 49.
Ross says one of the firearms used was an assault weapon.
