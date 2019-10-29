WADENA, Minn. — Extra police officers are patrolling a central Minnesota school district after a jail inmate escaped as he was being taken to court.
The Wadena-Deer Creek Public School District says all doors to the schools have been locked or manned, but classes are continuing as usual.
Thirty-four-year-old Ryan Petro is still on the run Tuesday. Petro was handcuffed and wearing an orange jump suit when escaped Monday. He had been in custody since Sept. 28 on disorderly conduct, damage to property, fleeing and burglary charges.
