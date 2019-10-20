CHICAGO — Police officers and paramedics rushing to a reported shooting at a party in a Chicago neighborhood have been injured after their vehicles collided.
The police cruiser and ambulance crashed Saturday night. The collision tipped the ambulance onto its side.
Two officers and two paramedics were taken to a hospital. Their injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening.
The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. on the city's west side. A 16-year-old boy died after being shot in the head and chest at the party in an apartment building. Another 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. Both were hospitalized.
