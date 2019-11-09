LA PAZ, Bolivia — Police guards outside the presidential palace in Bolivia have left their posts, allowing anti-government protesters to walk up to the doors of the building.

President Evo Morales was not in the building when police retreated on Saturday, in a sign of growing discontent among security forces after a disputed election.

Officials in the palace in La Paz were evacuated, leaving only a military presidential guard. Protesters later left the area.

Some police in Bolivia became openly defiant toward the government on Friday, and their protests appeared to be spreading. Their demands include better working conditions and the resignation of their commander.

Morales claimed he was re-elected in the Oct. 20 vote, but the opposition alleged fraud. The dispute triggered nationwide protests, resulting in three deaths and more than 300 injuries.