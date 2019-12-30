BERLIN — German police said a person apparently fired several shots at a shop in central Berlin and an operation is under way.
A tweet from police didn't specify whether anyone was hurt in the incident in the Friedrichstrasse area on Monday and didn't give any further information, other than to say that the apparent perpetrator wasn't identified.
A second tweet said police think the shots followed an attempted robbery and "we have the situation under control."
German news agency dpa reported that there was a police operation under way around the former Checkpoint Charlie border crossing between east and west Berlin. There were no ambulances at the scene, dpa said.
