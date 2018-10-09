OMAHA, Neb. — Police say a male student stabbed a female student, then himself, at a high school in Omaha, Nebraska.

The incident led to the lockdown Tuesday afternoon of Burke High School. The Omaha World-Herald reports the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. in the school's Junior ROTC room. A school resource officer called in the stabbings, saying he had recovered the knife.

The two students were taken in critical condition to an Omaha hospital. No one else was injured.

The lockdown, which lasted about two hours, began shortly before school was to be dismissed for the day, leading to a crowd of worried parents gathering outside.

The school canceled all after-school activities. No other details about the incident or the names of those involved have been released.