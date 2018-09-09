GREENVILLE, N.C. — Police in Greenville say officers fatally shot a man who was firing a gun into a crowd of people.
The Greenville Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to an alleyway around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a fight in progress involving shots fired.
The news release says the Greenville officers and officers from East Carolina University who were already in the area saw a man actively shooting into a crowd.
Police say three Greenville officers returned fire, striking the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The news release says two individuals are receiving treatment at a hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.
The three officers involved will be put on standard administrative leave pending an investigation.
No one involved was immediately identified.
