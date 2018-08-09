JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police officer in Florida has been shot outside of a Waffle House.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department tells WTLV-TV that one of their officers was shot Wednesday night. The officer was taken to a hospital.

Authorities haven't released the officer's condition or name.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted late Wednesday that they were praying for the wounded officer.

It was not immediately known what led to the shooting.