NEW YORK — Police say an officer shot and wounded a knife-wielding man inside a New York City Whole Foods store.
The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a Whole Foods in Harlem.
Police say a 28-year-old man brandished a knife and advanced toward officers who were responding to a 911 call.
An officer shot the man at least once in the torso.
The man was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. His name was not immediately released.
The officer was treated for tinnitus.
Police say no one else was injured in the shooting. They say the knife was recovered.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Lobbyists seek backdoor to deregulation through NAFTA talks
While officials from the U.S., Canada and Mexico try to hammer out a new North American Free Trade Agreement, lobbyists in Washington are using the…
Business
Central to Enbridge's new Minnesota pipeline request is how much oil is needed
There's a shortage of capacity on Enbridge's oil pipelines now, but will that last if electric vehicles take off in the next two decades?
Business
Police: Officer shot knife-wielding man in NYC Whole Foods
Police say an officer shot and wounded a knife-wielding man inside a New York City Whole Foods store.
Local
Industry lobbyists push back on Minnesota elder care reforms
With deep pockets and an army of lobbyists, Minnesota's nursing home industry exerts powerful influence at the Legislature.
Variety
CEO says Waymo dedicated to safe self-driving technology
The leader of Google's self-driving car spinoff Waymo says he is confident in the company's technology and its capability to interact with pedestrians.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.