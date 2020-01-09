BISMARCK, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a rural police officer shot and killed a man as police responded to a report of a woman being assaulted.
Police in Bismarck, a town of about 1,500 residents some 75 miles (121 kilometers) south of St. Louis, say the man pointed a gun at an officer, who then fatally shot the man.
Police said in a news release that officers had ordered the man to drop the gun. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The names of the officer and the man were not released.
The officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Pelosi: 'I know exactly when' to send impeachment to Senate
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she knows ''exactly when" she'll be transmitting the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, brushing back Democratic comments that the time has come to start the Senate trial.
National
Pence says Trump to ask European allies to scrap Iran deal
Following the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general, President Donald Trump will ask allies to scrap the Iran nuclear deal, Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday. The agreement has been unraveling since Trump pulled the United States from it.
National
Stocks rise as China confirms trade deal signing next week
U.S stocks climbed in early trading on Thursday as investors cheered confirmation from China that its top trade official will head to Washington next week to sign a preliminary trade deal.
National
California could launch generic prescription drug label
California could become the first state with its own prescription drug label under a proposal Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled Thursday.
National
Police: Officer shot, killed man with gun in rural Missouri
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a rural police officer shot and killed a man as police responded to a report of a woman being assaulted.