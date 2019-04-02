UNION CITY, Ga. — A police officer in suburban Atlanta has been shot and the suspect is dead.
Union City police spokesman Jerald January tells news outlets that the unidentified officer was shot multiple times.
The officer was taken to an Atlanta hospital. His condition is unknown.
The suspect's identity has not been released and it's unclear what prompted the shooting.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it has been called in to investigate the shooting.
This is the 27th shooting involving a police officer in Georgia so far this year.
