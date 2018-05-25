HARTFORD, Conn. — A deputy police chief in Connecticut says it is too soon to know if an officer injured in a stabbing will be able to return to the force, but she is in "good spirits" as her recovery progresses.
Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley told WFSB-TV on Thursday that Officer Jill Kidik is moving "in a positive direction." He says the city's police officers are hopeful that she will able to rejoin them when she is fully healed.
Kidik was repeatedly stabbed in the neck last week while responding to a tenant-landlord dispute. Her jugular vein and trachea were lacerated.
The suspect has been ordered held on $2 million bail on attempted murder and other charges.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
Harvey Weinstein turns himself in to face sex crime charges
Harvey Weinstein turned himself in to police Friday morning to face the first criminal charges to be filed against him after months of misconduct allegations from scores of women that destroyed his career and set off a national reckoning known as the #MeToo movement.
Nation
Tropical weather system strengthens as it moves toward Gulf
Forecasters say a tropical weather system moving toward the Gulf of Mexico is strengthening.
Celebrities
The Latest: AP source: Weinstein charges to include rape
The Latest on the sexual misconduct probe of film producer Harvey Weinstein (all times local):
Nation
Labrador named Fred is dad to 9 ducklings
A labrador named Fred has adopted nine ducklings after their mother disappeared near Britain's Stansted Airport.
National
Hillary Clinton to be honored with medal from Harvard
Hillary Clinton is receiving a medal from Harvard University for her leadership and human rights work.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.