PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haitian police say one of their officers has been killed by a street gang and much of the country is paralyzed by a second day of protests over allegations of government corruption.

Police spokesman Gary Derosier tells The Associated Press that the officer was riding in a motorcycle taxi that was stopped at a roadblock run by a street gang, who fatally shot him and burned his body in an alley.

Schools are closed and most other activities around the country are stopped a day after six died in clashes between protesters and police.

Demonstrators are calling for the president to resign for not investigating allegations of corruption in the previous government over a Venezuelan subsidized energy program, Petrocaribe.