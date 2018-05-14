CLINTON, Md. — Authorities say police in Maryland shot and killed an armed suspect at a fast-food restaurant.
News outlets cite tweets from the Prince George's County Police Department that say officers responded to an alarm call at a Checkers restaurant in Clinton early Monday morning.
Officers spotted the suspect inside the restaurant at the safe, and called upon him to surrender. Police say the suspect exited through a side door with a weapon in hand, at which point one officer discharged his weapon.
The suspect was struck once, and died at a hospital.
No officers were injured.
The suspect has not been identified. Police Chief Hank Stawinski is expected to hold a press conference later Monday morning.
