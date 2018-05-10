HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A police officer in New Jersey took no chances when he helped a snapping turtle safely cross a road.
In video posted on the Hamilton Township Police Facebook page, the officer is seen using a shield to protect himself from the turtle's fierce bite. The turtle lunged at the shield several times.
The department, in Atlantic County, says it isn't sure the shield was meant to be utilized for that purpose.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Oklahoma teen convicted in 5 killings set for sentencing
An Oklahoma teenager convicted in the fatal stabbings of five family members is set for sentencing Thursday, when jurors will consider whether he should spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Variety
Brooklyn Center pastor accused of sexually assaulting woman
A Brooklyn Center pastor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a spiritual guidance session.
Nation
ATF agent shot last week in Chicago is out of hospital
A federal agent who was shot and wounded by a purported street-gang member in Chicago has been released from the hospital.
Music
Prosecutor: Man's drink scam defrauded Ne-Yo, Brian McKnight
A New Jersey man is accused of running a multimillion-dollar scam that bilked singers Ne-Yo and Brian McKnight, who invested in a sports drink company.
National
Pentagon to release details of Niger ambush, response
The Pentagon is preparing to release the final report on the Niger attack that killed four Americans last October, concluding that the Army Special Forces team did not get required command approval for the initial risky mission to go after a high-level insurgent linked to the Islamic State group.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.