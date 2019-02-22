A robber is still on the lam after he jumped behind the counter of a Hopkins gas station earlier this month and threatened an employee before grabbing cash and fleeing.

Police hope a $500 reward will bring in the tip needed to catch him.

Sgt. Mike Glassberg said officers were called at 2:40 a.m. Feb. 10 to the Holiday station at 530 Blake Road. By the time they arrived, the suspect was already gone.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Anybody with information can call Hopkins police at (952) 258-5321