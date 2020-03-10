Somebody has been stealing catalytic converters in Hopkins and the police department is hoping a financial reward will lead them to the suspects.

The Hopkins Police Department Crime Prevention Fund is offering up to $1,000 for information that will lead to an arrest.

A catalytic converter is a critical component of a vehicle’s exhaust and emission system,” said Sgt. Mike Glassberg, of the Hopkins Police Department. “The converters contain valuable copper and other expensive metals, making them valuable for thieves to try and sell to recyclers.”

Police in Hopkins have responded to more than two dozens thefts since early February. Several other west metro cities also have reported a spike in catalytic converter thefts, Glassberg said.

Anybody with information can call the Hopkins Police Department at 952-258-5321.