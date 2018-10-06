RIDGE, N.Y. — Police say a Long Island driving instructor has been arrested on drunken-driving charges after he drove off without his students and rear-ended another car.
Suffolk County police say 58-year-old Russell Cohen was instructing four students from Suffolk Auto Driving School on Saturday when they grew suspicious that he was intoxicated.
The students asked Cohen to stop at a McDonald's at about 11 a.m. They got out and called 911.
Police say Cohen drove away without the students and rear-ended another car on Route 25 in Ridge.
The driver of the car Cohen hit was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Cohen was arrested on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.
