A possibly suicidal 14-year-old girl was arrested and allegedly punched by St. Paul police last year after Ramsey County dispatch apparently failed to send an ambulance to transport her to the hospital, according to courtroom testimony Wednesday.

De’Andra Walker, a youth counselor at a St. Paul shelter for sexually exploited girls, said she called the county’s nonemergency dispatch line on Dec. 1 to request an ambulance for the girl, who had been cutting herself with a metal object.

Instead, Walker testified in Ramsey County District Court, two police officers arrived.

Officer Michael P. Soucheray II, 39, is on trial this week for allegedly punching the girl twice and grabbing her face while she was handcuffed and strapped in the back seat of a squad. He is charged with one count of misdemeanor fifth-degree assault. Assistant Minneapolis city attorney Christopher Bates is prosecuting the case to avoid conflicts of interest.

Walker told Bates that staff at the shelter, Brittany’s Place, first called a county crisis team to the scene to talk to the girl. But the girl refused to cooperate or agree to a “safety plan,” Walker said, and the crisis team recommended that she be hospitalized because she was at “high risk” for suicidal ideation.

“…She had been going through a lot,” Walker said of the girl. “It was never hard for us to get [her] back on track, but she was definitely emotionally unstable.”

Walker said that’s when she called for an ambulance, which never arrived.

Soucheray and his partner, officer Chris Rhoades, arrived at the shelter. Walker testified that she didn’t request police, and speculated that dispatch might have initiated the police response. (A message left for the director of the Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center was not immediately returned Wednesday.)

Walker testified that she briefed the officers on the situation, and asked them if they could transport the girl to a hospital.

“They told me that they don’t transport,” she said, adding that the officers then called for an ambulance.

Walker said she, the girl and the officers waited 10 minutes. In that time, she testified, she talked to the girl about the decision to have her hospitalized.

“She did become emotionally upset that she had to go,” Walker said.

Walker testified that one of the officers, whom she did not identify by name, intervened in the middle of the conversation she was having with the girl. The girl told the officer she wasn’t talking to him, Walker testified, and the officer handcuffed her.

Bates asked Walker what cause the officer had to handcuff the girl.

“I don’t know,” Walker said.

The officers “dragged” the girl to their squad because she refused to walk and placed her in the back seat. One officer pulled the girl into the seat from the back seat driver’s side, and then a commotion broke out, Walker testified.

“I saw the officer grab [the girl] by the jaw and mush her head against the seat … and call her a [expletive],” Walker said. “I said, ‘As an officer, that’s how you treat a child?’ He said, ‘Well, she spit on me and now she’s going to jail.’ ”

According to the criminal complaint against the officer, the girl spat on Soucheray and he “struck [the girl] two times in the face with a closed fist causing her pain. The defendant also grabbed [her] by the jaw and/or face/neck area. The defendant called [her] a [expletive] [expletive].”

Walker testified that she didn’t see the alleged punches.

Bates played a 10-minute squad video showing the incident. The girl is seen and heard crying and yelling hysterically throughout the incident, and as she is driven to jail.

Walker dabbed a tissue to her face. Her voice cracked as she answered Bates’ questions after viewing the video in court, her first time seeing the footage.

“Was it hard to watch, ma’am?” Bates asked.

“Yes,” Walker said.

“Why?” asked Bates.

“Because my intention on reaching out to the police or ambulance was not for that to happen to [the girl],” Walker said.

Bates asked for clarification.

“For her to be hit by the police,” Walker said.

Testimony resumes Wednesday afternoon.

Twitter: @ChaoStrib