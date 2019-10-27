MADISON, Wis. — Madison police report no major incidents at this year's Freakfest celebration.
About 20,000 people bought tickets for this year's event. Police report two arrests as of 1:30 a.m. Sunday, and several people were taken to a detox center.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports a cold and steady rain did not deter the costumed revelers at Saturday night's Halloween festival along State Street in Madison.
This year's Freakfest featured musical acts on three stages.
Freakfest has been gated and ticketed since 2006.
