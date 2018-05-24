ATLANTA — The musician Jacquees has been arrested after officers say he was speeding through Atlanta and found with a small amount of marijuana, police said.

An officer running radar clocked his 2007 Bentley Continental at 116 mph (187 kph) on Interstate 85 around 3 a.m. Thursday, Atlanta police said in a brief statement.

When the officer pulled over the Bentley, it continued rolling a short distance and the officer saw an item being thrown out a window, police said in the statement.

"Once the vehicle stopped, the officer approached the driver who advised him that he had thrown marijuana from the vehicle," police said.

About 3 grams of marijuana was found during the traffic stop, police said. Jacquees' real name is Rodriquez Broadnax.

He was charged with speeding, reckless driving, littering and possession of a controlled substance. A passenger in the car was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

It wasn't known whether the artist has an attorney who could be reached for comment. A representative of his label, Cash Money Records, didn't immediately reply to messages left Thursday.

The record label says on its website that Jacquees has been inspired by artists such as Michael Jackson and The Temptations. He's collaborated with artists including rapper Rich Homie Quan and singer Chris Brown.