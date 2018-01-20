DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say a woman arrested for killing and dismembering her ex-boyfriend may be linked to another, 10-year-old case.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that 67-year-old Nelci Tetley is a person of interest in the 2007 case of Michael Scot Louis, whose chopped-up body was found in garbage bags along the Tomoka River.

Tetley was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 55-year-old Jeffrey Albertsman.

Daytona Beach police officers found Albertsman's body six months ago. He'd been shot in the head, and his arms and legs were missing.

Albertsman's arms and legs were found about 10 miles from where Louis' body was discovered a decade earlier.

It was unclear if Tetley had retained legal counsel.