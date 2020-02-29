MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee police have arrested a man and woman in the death of a 4-year-old child.
The Journal Sentinel reports the child's 21-year-old mother and a 22-year-old man were taken into custody Friday pending charges next week
South Milwaukee police officers and paramedics were sent around 7 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 400 block of Montana Avenue for an unresponsive child.
Police said life-saving efforts were performed, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy will also be performed.
