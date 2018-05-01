STAMFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut woman is accused of whipping her 11-year-old son with a vacuum cleaner power cord after the boy refused to stop playing video games and help her clean.
Police say the woman took away the child's game system and then hit him after he called her disrespectful names on Saturday. The boy then went to his mother's room and began throwing things. Police say they then got into a fight and the woman bit the child.
The boy called a relative and asked her to call police.
The Stamford Advocate reports the boy had a bite mark on his chest and welts on his left shoulder, hip and elbow. The mother is charged with felony assault, risk of injury to a child and disorderly conduct.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Arizona teachers say strike still on despite budget deal
Thousands of Arizona teachers gathered for the third day at the Capitol on Monday to protest low pay and school funding, and many schools around the state remained closed, while the Legislature prepared to introduce a budget package that gives them raises but falls short of other demands.
National
The Latest: Arizona teachers to strike through Wednesday
The Latest on Arizona's statewide teacher walkout (all times local):
Variety
Pelicans crash California graduation, 1 lands on red carpet
A pair of pelicans majoring in curiosity crashed a graduation ceremony at Pepperdine University in Malibu.
Movies
Exhibit showcasing Stanley Kubrick's photography set to open
A new museum exhibit opening this week in New York City will focus on the early photography work of film director Stanley Kubrick.
Music
California shop cranks classical music to dissuade loitering
A 7-Eleven in California has found a way to keep people from panhandling and loitering outside the store: crank up classical music.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.