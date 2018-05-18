NEW YORK — Police say a woman apparently jumped with her 7-year-old son from a window of a boutique hotel in New York City and both died.
It's not clear how high up the pair were at the Gotham Hotel when they fell, but the 46-year-old woman and the boy were found on a lower roof or landing at about 8:15 a.m. on Friday. The victims were not immediately identified.
Hotel staff said they had no information. The investigation is ongoing and police stressed the information was preliminary.
The Gotham Hotel is located on 46th street, about four blocks from Grand Central Terminal, and has 67 rooms over 25 floors.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
GOP farm bill heads toward showdown vote
The House is pressing toward a showdown vote on a bill that combines stricter work and job training requirements for food stamp recipients with a renewal of farm subsidies popular in Republican-leaning farm country, but the measure's chances are iffy because of an unrelated scrap over immigration.
Nation
Gunman arrested after police shootout at Trump resort
Gunfire erupted early Friday at President Donald Trump's golf resort, as a man shouting anti-Trump rhetoric draped a flag over a lobby counter and exchanged fire with officers in what one official called an "ambush" before being arrested, police said.
National
Canada's Trudeau to talk about tech at MIT gathering
Canadian computer scientists helped pioneer the field of artificial intelligence before it was a buzzword, and now Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hoping to capitalize on their intellectual lead.
Variety
Sheriff: Active shooter reported at Texas high school
Law enforcement responded to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus Friday, with at least one student saying she saw a man with a gun enter her classroom and start shooting as the class evacuated.
National
Trump to deny funds to clinics that refer for abortion
The Trump administration will resurrect a Reagan-era rule banning federally funded family planning clinics from referring women for abortions, or sharing space with abortion providers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.