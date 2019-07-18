COLUMBUS, Ga. — Police say a woman and her three children have been found dead at a Georgia apartment complex.
News outlets quote Columbus police Maj. John Hawk as saying that a tip led authorities to discover the bodies of 29-year-old Jerrica Spellman and her children late Wednesday. Reports say the children ranged in age from less than a year to 3 years old. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the victims were stabbed, though an official cause of death hasn't been announced. The bodies are being sent to the state Bureau of Investigation's Atlanta crime lab for autopsies.
Hawk says officers are interviewing witnesses and searching for a "person of interest." They didn't release the person's name.
