SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a missing University of Utah student was texting with someone shortly before she disappeared, but that person is not considered a suspect.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports investigators said Wednesday that 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck was texting someone as she left the airport shortly before she was last seen June 17.

Salt Lake City police say investigators have found that person, but don't consider them a suspect in her disappearance.

Lueck disappeared after taking took a Lyft car from the airport to a park located miles from her apartment. Police say she met someone there at about 3 a.m., and didn't seem distressed.

Police say there's no evidence of foul play, but they are worried she has missed classes and flights. The Lyft driver has been cleared.