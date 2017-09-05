An Alexandria, Minn., teen who was missing for nearly a month was found Tuesday with minor injuries, and authorities arrested three people in connection with her disappearance.

Jasmine Block, 15, was located in rural Grant County and has reunited with her family, the Alexandria Police Department said on Facebook.

Authorities gave no other details about where she was found or what happened in the four weeks she had been missing. They did not identify those arrested, and thus far no charges have been brought.

According to police, Block was last seen on Aug. 8, about 10:30 p.m., when left her home in the 200 block of McKay Avenue N.

“We found Jasmine and she is safe. Thank you god and thank you for all the prayers and support and many thanks to law enforcement,” her mother, Sarah Block, wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

On Monday, police said an anonymous donor donated $5,000 to a reward fund established in an effort to find the girl. They did not say whether anyone had collected reward money in the case.

The investigation is ongoing. Police plan to release more information on Wednesday.

