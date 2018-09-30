MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a man and a woman were found dead in a home.
Police say the 34-year-old woman and 39-year-old man apparently were both shot. A gun was found at the scene.
Police Lt. Jamar Gary says officers were called to the town home on Madison's East Side on Saturday afternoon. Police met with several family members outside the home and forced their way in around 12:30 p.m.
Gary says the man and woman were found dead inside the home. Their names were not immediately released.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports police are investigating, but authorities say there is no threat to the public.
