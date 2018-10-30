SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Police in Georgia say a man driving with his infant daughter on his lap hid the child from officers, who found the 3-month-old lying on a stolen gun.
News outlets report 24-year-old Detavis Madison was arrested on charges including theft. Snellville police say officers conducted a traffic stop and Madison hid the girl before saying he was alone. Police say officers then searched the car and found the baby on the driver's floorboard lying atop a stolen gun.
Police say officers also found marijuana and hundreds of ecstasy pills shaped as Lego characters. Snellville police Lt. John Tainter says it was "obviously a dangerous situation for that baby on many fronts."
Police say the baby was given to her mother. It's unclear if Madison has a lawyer.
