GULFPORT, Miss. — The drive-thru lane of a Sonic Drive-In is no place to fall asleep, particularly if drugs are in plain sight inside your car.
Police in Gulfport, Mississippi say officers found 24-year-old Robert Ashton Kerns fast asleep in the passenger seat of his still-running car.
The Sun Herald of Biloxi reported Thursday on the criminal complaint of a federal drug task force. It says a smoking pipe and nearly 50 oxycodone pills were in plain view. A search turned up a total of 302 oxycodone pills, 1,515 alprazolam pills and a Glock 9 mm pistol.
Kerns was arrested on trafficking charges. The documents don't identify the woman in the driver's seat, and it's not clear if she was arrested.
