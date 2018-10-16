BALTIMORE — Baltimore police say a man shot at them multiple times while fleeing in a minivan that had a toddler as a passenger.
Citing a police release, news outlets report officers alerted to gunfire Monday night followed a gold minivan speeding away from the scene, and were shot at by someone inside. Officers saw a man jump out, but continued to follow it and again took on gunfire.
The minivan eventually crashed, and police say 32-year-old Butch Brandford emerged from the driver's side with a 3-year-old girl.
He was arrested and a handgun was recovered. The girl was taken to a hospital for a precautionary evaluation.
No officers were injured.
Brandford is charged with assault and handgun violations. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.