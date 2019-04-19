NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police say a Tennessee man returned home to find a naked stranger sitting on his couch drinking juice.
WKRN-TV cites a Nashville police report that says the resident summoned officers Wednesday and told them he called out to the stranger, who responded by screaming and dropping the juice.
When officers asked the man to exit the home, they say he did so but was wearing only a T-shirt.
The resident reported the man had consumed ice cream from the home in addition to the juice.
Police took 67-year-old James Wooten into custody on charges including aggravated burglary. His bail was set at $5,000.
It wasn't immediately clear if Wooten has an attorney.
