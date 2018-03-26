NEW YORK — New York City police are searching for a man who they say punched a 5-year-old boy on the subway.
Police say the boy and his mother were riding through Brooklyn on Saturday when the attack happened. Police say the suspect punched the boy in the face and then fled.
The victim suffered bruising on his face and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police have released surveillance images of the suspect. An investigation continues.
