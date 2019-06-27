GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Authorities say a man who'd barricaded himself and a 3-year-old girl inside a Nebraska home has surrendered.
Police were called to the Grand Island home a little before 3 a.m. Wednesday to check a report of a domestic disturbance. A woman there told officers that her boyfriend had assaulted her.
Officers negotiated with him for hours to release the girl and come out. He finally did so around 9 a.m.
The 44-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of false imprisonment, domestic assault and other crimes. Online court records don't show that he has been formally charged.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Kansas parks department employee dies in ATV accident
The Kansas parks department says an employee died when his all-terrain vehicle overturned and rolled down an embankment at the Milford Wildlife Area.
National
Takeaways from the Democratic presidential debate
Democrats hoping that Wednesday night's first presidential debate of the 2020 campaign would be clarifying probably came away disappointed. There were no major stumbles but few standout moments as 10 candidates vied for the nation's attention.
Nation
Police: Man lets 3-year-old girl go, ends Nebraska standoff
Authorities say a man who'd barricaded himself and a 3-year-old girl inside a Nebraska home has surrendered.
National
Georgia officer convicted of sexual misconduct with teens
A former Georgia police officer faces at least 10 years in prison for enticing children on a military post to have sex.
Nation
Migrant: Young family ignored advice against Rio Grande border swim
The young family from El Salvador appeared in this border city over the weekend with fear already on their faces.