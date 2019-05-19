MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old man was shot and later died from his injuries.
The Journal Sentinel reports police found the man around 12:40 a.m. Sunday on the city's north side.
The Milwaukee Fire Department performed life-saving measures on the scene and sent the man to a hospital.
Police say a 20-year-old man reported at about 1 a.m. he had been shot at the same location. He was sent to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Detectives are investigating the shootings.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
APNewsBreak: Schumer calls for probe of Chinese rail tech
The Senate's top Democrat is calling on the federal government to step in and investigate whether a plan for new subway cars in New York City designed by a Chinese state-owned company could pose a threat to national security.
Politics
Deutsche Bank staff saw suspicious activity in Trump, Kushner accounts
Anti-money laundering specialists at Deutsche Bank recommended in 2016 and 2017 that multiple transactions involving legal entities controlled by Donald J. Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, be reported to a federal financial-crimes watchdog.
National
Jimmy Carter finds a renaissance in 2020 Democratic scramble
Jimmy Carter carved an unlikely path to the White House in 1976 and endured humbling defeat after one term. Now, six administrations later, the longest-living chief executive in American history is re-emerging from political obscurity at age 94 to win over his fellow Democrats once again.
National
Trump's 'great patriot' farmers follow him into a trade war
Iowa farmer Tim Bardole survived years of low crop prices and rising costs by cutting back on fertilizer and herbicides and fixing broken-down equipment rather than buying new. When President Donald Trump's trade war with China made a miserable situation worse, Bardole used up any equity his operation had and started investing in hogs in hopes they'll do better than crops.
National
Police: Man killed in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side
Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old man was shot and later died from his injuries.