BALTIMORE — A man who police say pulled a semi-automatic handgun on an officer during a foot chase has been fatally shot in Baltimore.
The Baltimore Sun reports the unidentified man died at a hospital Sunday night.
Police spokesman Chief T.J. Smith says the incident started when officers tried pulling a car over earlier that night. The car fled and was followed by a helicopter.
Smith says police arrived on scene once the car stopped and arrested a woman who had been in the car, but the man bolted. Smith says the man drew a gun and pointed it at a pursuing officer who then shot the man. Police say the man also had a replica handgun.
It's unclear if the man fired his gun and how many times he was shot.
